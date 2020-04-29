be localish new york

New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses and frontline workers

FORT LEE, New Jersey -- The life lessons learned on the football field has kept Tomas Flores and his friends united for over 30 years.

Once the effects of the coronavirus pandemic began to impact New Jersey, the group of friends knew they had to take action.

"The life lessons we learned were friendship, loyalty, and the call to action. I believe in the power of team sports and collectively we continue to be a team," said Flores.

Witnessing the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and the bravery of healthcare workers, the group decided to raise funds through GoFundMe to purchase meals from local restaurants and then provide those meals to healthcare workers throughout various New Jersey hospitals.

"We are raising money to help feed healthcare professionals who are putting their health in jeopardy and at the same time helping small businesses that are grasping for a lifeline as well," said Flores.

As of right now and with the help of donors and the local community, the group has raised almost $50,000 which has helped them feed frontline workers at Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Hospital, and Englewood Medical Center.

"As long as we continue to receive donations and be able to help our local restaurant afloat, and provide meals to our healthcare workers, that's where we'll continue to grow," said Flores.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort leecommunity journalistcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseyin our backyardcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakbe localish new yorkcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus tipssportslocalishbe localishfamilyoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
Coronavirus Check In With Enoteca Maria: The Restaurant Run by Grandmothers
Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2K
1 in custody after Edens Expressway standoff
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Chicagoans worry over COVID-19 affecting food supply
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Show More
Coronavirus: Here's what goes into creating vaccine for COVID-19
Parents must help children understand COVID-19 crisis, psychiatrist says
Teen becomes first to die of COVID-19 in Texas town
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
More TOP STORIES News