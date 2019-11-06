Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History

By Dale Yurong and Tim Sarquis
Bobby Rubio grew up wondering why he didn't see people on TV and film that looked like him. Now a writer and director at Pixar, he's making history with producing an animated short film featuring lead characters that are Filipino-American.

"It's the first step for more to come," says Bobby. The story is based on a father and son, where the father discovers that his son can float and the difficulties the son faces because of how he's different from other children.

Bobby was determined to make the film based on experiences with him and his son. "I wanted to tell the story and I was going to do it no matter what. Pixar saw the value in it and we can bring this out to a larger audience."

See the film when it debuts on Disney+ on November 12!

Disney is the parent company of ABC and Localish.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village's beloved paleta vendor dies
Former LAPD chief to meet with mayor as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
8 students hospitalized after eating 'infused' edibles at South Side high schools
'No one will ever be the same': Cast talks 'The Mandalorian' Star Wars series
6 charged in gang-related West Chicago shooting, stabbing
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain turning to snow overnight, up to 1 inch possible
Show More
Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central
Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack
140-year-old Tiffany windows being auctioned after surviving fire
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
$9.3M in state funding loaned out to buy emergency vehicles
More TOP STORIES News