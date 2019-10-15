Rising Hope in the Mojave Desert

25 miles south of the Las Vegas strip, lies the Rise Festival, a music and lantern festival in the middle of a dry lake bed in the Mojave Desert. It's a stark contrast to the traffic and blaring lights of Vegas. Thousands gather here for a three-day festival of music, food and a simultaneous release of more than 10,000 lanterns into the desert sky.

"There's an experience and emotion at Rise that doesn't exist anywhere I have ever found" says Rise co-founder Dan Hill. Many come to Rise to celebrate new beginnings and to remember the life of loved ones that have passed on.

Join us as we take you on a behind the scenes look at one of the most magical events you've never been to!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
festivalmusiclas vegascommunitylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer
Nearly half surveyed in ABC7/Sun-Times poll support Chicago teachers strike
Man charged with attempted murder for throwing bowling ball at man's head in Cicero
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
'Serial stowaway' denied bail for bypassing security at airports
DNA from suspect's relative led to arrest in Calif. child kidnap-rape case
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Show More
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children inside their home
Ex-Fort Worth police officer charged in fatal shooting of woman in her own home
Man walks 351 miles to meet underage teen for sex, police say
Video of how Panera prepares mac and cheese goes viral
Sneaker debate reignited: Are these Vans pink or teal?
More TOP STORIES News