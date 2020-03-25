Coronavirus

California Libraries offering story time online to help Children cope during Coronavirus crisis

The San Pedro Branch of the Los Angeles Public Library may be closed to the public, but they are still offering mini storytimes each day on the branch's social media accounts.

"Talking about the worries that kids might be having now and the adults too, sometimes books can help with that.

Especially children's books" explains Children's Librarian Ednita Kelly.

The library sees this as a way to keep connected with their community during the 'Safer At Home' restrictions for California.

To enjoy storytime visit@SanPedroRegionalLibrary on Facebook and @sanpedrolibrary on Instagram.
