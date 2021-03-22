localish business

Trailblazing Women: These Women-Owned Small Businesses Are Secretly Awesome

NEW YORK -- Join host Roxy Te as we highlight incredible, woman-owned small businesses from across the country.

From a female welder unafraid to make sparks fly in her male-dominated field, to a young entrepreneur breaking hearts with her unique dessert business, these trailblazing women arent just leading the way forward, they're making it their mission to lift other women up along the way.

