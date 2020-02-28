After Donating Kidney, These Strangers Became Best Friends

Breanna Sipple and Erin Francis aren't just best friends.

They are 'Team Be More,' with an Instagram page that's a virtual meeting place for people who've received transplants, those looking for donors, and donor awareness.


It was all driven by Breanna's extraordinary gift to Erin - a kidney.

The two were strangers until Breanna saw a Facebook post by Erin's husband, detailing the disease which damaged her kidney, and looking for a donor for Erin.


Breanna felt connected to Erin's story so she decided to donate her kidney and they have been best friends ever since.
