Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true for her students with donated toys

A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community!Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago's South Side.For seven years, Quering has collected donated gifts to give to her students a week before Christmas.Quering asked her community to help bring cheer to her students this year, and they were able to collect gifts for over 300 students this year.The third-grade teacher asked her students to write down a Christmas list and were partnered up with a gift donor.Many donors making the students' lists come true."The magic is in hearing them say, 'that's what I wanted!'," said Quering.