localish

Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true for her students with donated toys

A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community!

Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago's South Side.

For seven years, Quering has collected donated gifts to give to her students a week before Christmas.

Quering asked her community to help bring cheer to her students this year, and they were able to collect gifts for over 300 students this year.

The third-grade teacher asked her students to write down a Christmas list and were partnered up with a gift donor.

Many donors making the students' lists come true.

"The magic is in hearing them say, 'that's what I wanted!'," said Quering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechristmas giftteachergiftschristmasall gooddonationslocalishwlsbe localishbe localish chicagotoys
LOCALISH
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
Hot chocolate bombs are explosion of fun!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,003 COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
28 shot, 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
Our Chicago: Challenges of remote learning
Show More
See who's performing during 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' on ABC
Condell to resume COVID-19 vaccinations after pausing following reports of 'adverse effects'
Wedding bells are bleak in 2021
9 injured in Dan Ryan Expressway crash
Retail trends look dim as Christmas approaches
More TOP STORIES News