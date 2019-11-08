This Asian-Mexican creation is a burrito packed with flavor

Papermill Food Truck in Philadelphia is the home of the Spurrito. What's a Spurrito? It's a burrito-sized spring roll filled with some of the best Asian flavors you can think of, which makes for the perfect meal.It's filling but it doesn't leave you with feeling weighed down like your typical burrito. The creator, Alex Sherack, grew up in Australia and uses the Asian flavors he grew up eating in this tasty creation.You can find out the truck's schedule by following their Instagram. They're also available to cater your special events