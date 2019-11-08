This Asian-Mexican creation is a burrito packed with flavor

Papermill Food Truck in Philadelphia is the home of the Spurrito. What's a Spurrito? It's a burrito-sized spring roll filled with some of the best Asian flavors you can think of, which makes for the perfect meal.

It's filling but it doesn't leave you with feeling weighed down like your typical burrito. The creator, Alex Sherack, grew up in Australia and uses the Asian flavors he grew up eating in this tasty creation.

You can find out the truck's schedule by following their Instagram. They're also available to cater your special events

Papermill Food Truck | Where the truck will be| Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi food trucksbite sizelocalishfyi food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former LAPD chief named interim CPD superintendent
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
Nurse charged in 1999 cold case beating death of McHenry woman
United Center raises the game for concession foods
Skeletal remains found in Blue Island underground vault: Sheriff
Man charged in fatal stabbing of girlfriend in Belmont Central: police
Show More
Tentative agreement reach for Grayslake teachers on strike: Union
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Friday marks 25 years since Willis family crash
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Metra to spend $15.5M to install cameras inside rail cars
More TOP STORIES News