Feeding Philly's homeless and saving the planet with cheese

You've heard of government cheese? This is definitely not that.

Each block of Abundantly Good Cheese is handcrafted by Amish farmers in Lancaster County, PA. The farmers make the cheese for restaurants and high-end specialty markets like DiBruno Bros. And when they have surplus milk, they make that same cheese and give it to Philabundance, Philadelphia's largest hunger-relief agency, to give out to the needy.

It's a creative partnership that helps the farmers cut down on waste, saves the planet and feeds our neighbors in need.The cheese comes in a variety of flavors, upcycling milk that might otherwise go to waste and creating cheese that is Abundantly Good.
