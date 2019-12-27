sports

East Los Latina Surfers Start Courage Camps for Aspiring Latino Surfers

Three surfers, with roots in East Los Angeles, created a surf camp to fill a gap in the surfing and local community. Giselle Carrillo, Vanessa Yeager, and Cassie Comley started Courage Camps to create a Latino surf community in Southern California and offer free lessons to break the stigma of surfing. Giselle Carrillo is the face behind the Courage Camps and wanted to share her experience with others like her. Courage camps not only to bridge the gap with the Latino community but also teach students about courage and conquering fears in the water, just like Carrillo learned through surfing.
