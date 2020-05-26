localish

This hidden house in the forest is turning heads!

This unique house in the forest is turning heads! What started out as a sketch on paper, turned into a reality when the house was built in 1988. The owners partnered with local architect, Art Dyson, to create a house that some say resembles a hobbit house from Lord of the Rings. The house is now for sale for $599,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerarchitecturelocalish show (lsh)kfsnreal estatelocalish
LOCALISH
High school graduation goes digital!
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
Graduation parade celebrates students' last day of kindergarten
UH grad shares journey of his recovery from shooting to earning degree
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD addresses stay-at-home order enforcement after video shows scuffle with crowd
49 shot, 10 fatally in deadliest Chicago Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Illinois' daily COVID-19 death toll lowest in over 1 month
Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck
Woman arrested after posting racist flyers targeting minorities in Calif.
Ozarks bar owner blames youth after crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, a few storms Tuesday
Mayor Lightfoot to make announcement on city's contact tracing efforts
4 critically injured after minivan crashes into wall on Chinatown feeder ramp
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
More TOP STORIES News