This Loyola College Student Fought Breast Cancer and Won

This Loyola college student's journey to recovery will inspire you.

Anna Wassman said she was about three months away from graduation when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.


Wassman said she didn't have any family history of breast cancer, so her diagnosis came as a shock.

"Being here at Loyola and actually graduating on time was one of my biggest goals that I set for myself, and I think that's what got my through my diagnosis and the beginning parts of going through breast cancer treatment," she said.


Wassman said it isn't just about grades, homework or school.

"It's really making sure that you are actually OK and can move forward from this place holding on to those values and actually becoming the person you're supposed to be," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions, Lightfoot says
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
2 men struck on Inner Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast
2nd alleged sex assault victim linked to River North bar speaks out
Cubs don't offer contract to infielder Addison Russell
Sperm whale found dead with 220 pounds of trash in its stomach
Show More
4 arrested in stabbing death of East Chicago man found in NW Indiana lake
Chicago holds 1st of 4 free flu shot clinics this week
Historic bells return to Leaning Tower of Niles
Substitute teacher fired after rant about student's gay dads
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, chilly
More TOP STORIES News