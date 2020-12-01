This new beer is all about preserving American red wolves!

The American red wolf conservation is dedicated to preserving the red wolf species, which faces extinction. Today the entire American red wolf population consists of about 250 wolves under human care and about 15 wolves in the wild. A new beer release from Four Saints Brewing Company is all about American red wolves. Red Wolf Red IPA is a partnership between the Asheboro brewery and the North Carolina Zoo Society. Proceeds from sales of the brew will contribute towards the noble cause of helping this incredible animal.