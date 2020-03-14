This restaurant serves both seafood & cereal

CHICAGO -- Burger and fries, spaghetti and meatballs, seafood and CEREAL?!? Those are the two specialties at a Chicago restaurant boasting fish and diner eats!This spot in Chicago's Lincoln Square combines a diner and seafood house."Crab legs, halibut, stuff like that. But we also have french toasts, breakfast, sandwiches and cereal," Kyle Jones at Glenn's Diner.They carry 16 different kinds of fresh fish from all around the world and more than 30 different boxes of cereal to choose from.Make sure you get the over-sized crab cake sandwich with Glenn's Diner signature potato pancake on the side.