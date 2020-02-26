entertainment

This Uber Is a Party on Wheels

Complete with a disco ball, fog machine, and karaoke, Uber Eddie's "Disco Uber" is a party on wheels.

Eddie doesn't even consider it a job, and all the modifications on his car he's done himself. "I don't even consider this a job. I just like to cruise with my music and show off what I've done," he says.

His only goal every night, even more than making tips, is to have fun with his passengers.

If you're looking for a fun night out in Hollywood, West Hollywood, or his hometown 805, then this is the ride to get you there. Follow Eddie on Instagram @ubereddj
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdancingentertainmentpartyrideshareuberlocalishkaraoke
ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
'For Life' is loosely based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr.
College star says Gianna Bryant was 'a sun just starting to rise'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
1st honor flight for women veterans to take off from Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers Wednesday
Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit
Show More
2 fatally shot in Joliet
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
5 teens face capital murder charge in Mississippi girl's shooting death
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
'Help Wanted' sign posted at Illinois State Police office as gun card complaints continue
More TOP STORIES News