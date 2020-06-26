localish

Lifelong equestrian Brianna Noble showed up to Oakland protest on horseback

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- On the morning of May 29, Brianna Noble took her 17-hand horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back, Brianna was not aware of the impact she was about to have as she trotted down Broadway.

"Any time a black woman is going to get on a very large horse and walk through Oakland, it's not something you see every day," said Noble.

Noble is a lifelong equestrian and she offers beginner lessons and trail training for horses at Mulatto Meadows.

She's also working on a project called Humble. She's hoping to get donations that would give horseback riding lessons to children for free.

