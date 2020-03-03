localish

This Farm Is the World's Largest Producer of Raw Dairy Products

By Tim Sarquis
Where does your food come from? This dairy farm wants to connect their consumers back to the food they eat every day. Organic Pastures in Fresno, CA is the world's largest producer of raw dairy products. From raw milk to raw butter and cheeses, they make it all! Let's take a look at how this dairy farm takes "farm to table" to the next level.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofarm to tablecowmilkagriculturefarminglocalish
LOCALISH
Grab BBQ Here and Someone in Need Gets a Meal!
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
The Tug Hill Challenge dog race is a race like no other
The Krispy Kreme Challenge: 2400 Calories. 12 Donuts. 5 Miles.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Shrink your carbon footprint
Chicago Archdiocese makes changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, very windy Tuesday
World's best squash players compete for $500,000 prize at Windy City Open
Opening statements in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer begin Tuesday
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Deep Dish Pizza? No, Deep Dish Cookie!
More TOP STORIES News