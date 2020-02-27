You have to try this Chicago pulled pork poutine

CHICAGO -- It's a Southern take on the classic Canadian street food, poutine!

Pearl's Southern Comfort in Chicago exchanges fries for pork rinds, slathers them in boudin sausage gravy and finishes it off with barbecue pulled pork.

"People just come in here and they just can't believe that we're using the pork crackling on it," said owner Danny Beck. "We just kicked it up to a new level."

Beck said the restaurant makes their own pulled pork and gravy in house.

"I think it just gives it a new twist," he said.

For more information, visit pearlschicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedgewaterbbqbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
I-57 crash near I-80 leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt
Rhoni Reuter murder case: Yang's lawyers access new evidence
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Simeon HS employee removed, accused of engaging 'improperly' with student: principal
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
Wis. boy, 9, kicked off plane due to motion sickness
Show More
CPS will now celebrate Indigenous People's Day not Columbus Day
Diet Coke shortage? Coronavirus affecting supply of sweeteners
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Panera Bread now offering 'subscription' coffee service
Chicago mother, 2 children missing since January
More TOP STORIES News