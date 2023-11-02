Lockport Township HS evacuates central campus after partial ceiling collapse

Lockport Township High School students were evacuated from the central campus after a partial ceiling collapse.

A letter from the school said plaster from the ceiling fell in one classroom on the third floor.

The school said out of an abundance of caution, students were sent home.

The impact is only on students at the central campus.

The school said students were being dismissed and bus routes will run their normal routes to send kids home.

The school said it is working with the Lockport Fire Department, the City Engineer, and the Lockport Police Department for further assessment.