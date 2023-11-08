Lockport Township High School students to resume in-person learning after ceiling collapse

Lockport Township High School students will resume in-person learning at the shuttered Lincoln-Way North High School in Frankfort.

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- There was an emergency school board meeting in Lockport on Tuesday night after a ceiling collapsed at the Central Campus last week.

The school board approved a plan to use the Lincoln-Way North High School in Frankfort, which has been closed since 2016.

Students will resume in-person learning there while repairs at made at the Central Campus.

The district plans to announce more details soon.

No one was hurt, but the school has been doing e-learning since the collapse.

Further information about the plans were not immediately available.