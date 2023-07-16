Shots were fired at police overnight in Logan Square, CPD sad.

Chicago shooting: Shots fired at police in Logan Square, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone opened fire on Chicago police officers overnight in Logan Square, CPD said.

Police said officers responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 3500-block of West Shakespeare around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

They saw a man and as they approached him, the man pulled out a gun and shot at officers before fleeing on foot, CPD said.

Officers took cover but did not return fire.

They searched for the man, but were not able to find him.

Chicago police said no injuries have been reported. No further details have been released.

