Chicago's Logan Theatre helps make home-movie experience more authentic

Staffers from the Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee, were selling two jumbo bags of popcorn and a select box of candy for $10 on Friday and Saturday.
All orders were made online and made available for curbside pickup.
Friday's orders sold out quickly.
"Lot of love going around and it's been a solid hit of the community feeling we'd been missing," the theater said in a Facebook post. "We're happy we can make work in a safe way with your support. Hang in there, friends."
There's no word on when the theater will make the deal available again.