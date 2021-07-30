Disney+ sets up 'The Stories Continue' summer tour booth in Grant Park during Lollapalooza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Stories Continue" summer tour from Disney+ is in Chicago this weekend and has set up a swagged-out booth in Grant Park during Lollapalooza.The booth includes a Disney+ streaming lounge, exclusive giveaways, photo ops and live entertainment. Props and costumes are also on display.Local artist Kate Lewis is painting a mural, adding to all the fun. It will be donated to the Union League Boys and Girls Club - Club One."The Stories Continue" tour will be back at Grant Park Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.Disney is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.