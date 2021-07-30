disney+ streaming service

Disney+ sets up 'The Stories Continue' summer tour booth in Grant Park during Lollapalooza

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Disney+ 'The Stories Continue' summer tour is in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Stories Continue" summer tour from Disney+ is in Chicago this weekend and has set up a swagged-out booth in Grant Park during Lollapalooza.

The booth includes a Disney+ streaming lounge, exclusive giveaways, photo ops and live entertainment. Props and costumes are also on display.

Local artist Kate Lewis is painting a mural, adding to all the fun. It will be donated to the Union League Boys and Girls Club - Club One.

"The Stories Continue" tour will be back at Grant Park Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7 Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopdisney+ streaming servicelollapalooza
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson are dynamic duo in 'Jungle Cruise'
Gay "Jungle Cruise" character shows modern representation
Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' release
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. announces 'universal' indoor mask guidance
IL reports 2,348 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
'Real life' SpongeBob and Patrick discovered in Atlantic Ocean
Rescued animals get second chance at life at Shedd
IN Silver Alert issued for 2 missing girls in 'extreme danger': police
Youth ambassadors urge peers to get vaccinated ahead of school year
Show More
Disney joins list of companies requiring vaccine for nonunion workers
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
COVID cases keep rising and Lollapalooza keeps going
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
More TOP STORIES News