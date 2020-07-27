Arts & Entertainment

Lolla 2020 to broadcast 4-night free virtual music event amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza is going virtual and the best part is, it will be free!

Chicago's largest music festival announced Monday they will host Lolla 2020, a 4-night free virtual concert starting Thursday night.

The event will feature 135 artists who will perform both old and new material, according to event organizers.



Some of the musicians include Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Metallica, Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding.

RELATED: Lollapalooza 2020 organizers owe Chicago $750K despite cancellation due to COVID-19 concerns
Lollapalooza may have been cancelled this year, but the music festival's organizers are still on the hook for $750,000.



In between sets, Lolla 2020 will also feature conversations organizers say are important to the Lollapalooza community, with speakers such as Perry Farrell, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, LL COOL J, Selema Masekala, and more.

Last month, organizers announced the event, that is typically held at Grant Park, was canceled due to the coronavirus concerns.



RELATED: Chicago city events canceled through Labor Day

Lolla 2020 will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube beginning July 30 through August 2.

The full schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday. For more information, visit the Lollapalooza YouTube channel.
