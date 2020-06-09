coronavirus chicago

Lollapalooza 2020 cancelled: Chicago music festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Festival goers attend day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has been cancelled for 2020, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday.

The city has cancelled all major summer events through Labor Day, including the Chicago Air and Water Show and the Taste of Chicago.

Lollapalooza had been set to take place in Grant Park from July 20-August 2, but it will not be taking place with fans in attendance due to COVID-19 concerns.

DCASE said, "Lollapalooza will honor its annual summer tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around a common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music in a weekend-long livestream event July 30-August 2,"



Further details are expected to be released next month, DCASE said.

RELATED: Chicago city events including Taste of Chicago, Air and Water Show, Jazz Fest canceled through Labor Day

The Chicago Air and Water Show and the Taste of Chicago are among the other major summer events are cancelled. The Taste of Chicago will be re-imagined as "Taste of Chicago To-GO" which will have a community eats program supporting 25 neighborhood restaurants and food trucks providing free meals to non-profits serving healthcare and other frontline workers, the city says.

"We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer."

Other events that have been cancelled include Chicago SummerDance, the Chicago Jazz Festival and a majority of the programming at the Chicago Riverwalk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopchicago air and water showcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoislollapaloozataste of chicago
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Mayor Lightfoot to discuss COVID-19's impact on city budget
What to know about Illinois' 128K COVID-19 cases
Lakeview hit-and-run victim sues Grubhub, accused driver
Navy Pier preps for reopen later this week following parks, libraries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston
Off-duty CPD officer shot in Brighton Park on SW side: police
Severe storms possible Tuesday as Tropical Depression Cristobal remnants move into IL
This city disbanded its police department in 2012. Here's what happened next
Chicago man sees spike on website that connects customers with black-owned restaurants
Mayor Lightfoot to discuss COVID-19's impact on city budget
Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen protesting at BLM march
Show More
Trump tweets conspiracy theory about Buffalo protester
Dunkin' hiring for 25,000 positions across country
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Illinois nursing homes to remain on COVID-19 lockdown; death rate climbs
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, gusty wind, strong storms possible
More TOP STORIES News