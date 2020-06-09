Lollapalooza 2020 cancelled: Chicago music festival cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has been cancelled for 2020, the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs announced Tuesday.The city has cancelled all major summer events through Labor Day, including the Chicago Air and Water Show and the Taste of Chicago.Lollapalooza had been set to take place in Grant Park from July 20-August 2, but it will not be taking place with fans in attendance due to COVID-19 concerns.DCASE said, "Lollapalooza will honor its annual summer tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around a common bond of community, civic engagement and, of course, live music in a weekend-long livestream event July 30-August 2,"Further details are expected to be released next month, DCASE said.The Chicago Air and Water Show and the Taste of Chicago are among the other major summer events are cancelled. The Taste of Chicago will be re-imagined as "Taste of Chicago To-GO" which will have a community eats program supporting 25 neighborhood restaurants and food trucks providing free meals to non-profits serving healthcare and other frontline workers, the city says."We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer."Other events that have been cancelled include Chicago SummerDance, the Chicago Jazz Festival and a majority of the programming at the Chicago Riverwalk.