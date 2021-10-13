Lombard police warn of mail theft from collection boxes post office, bank fraud

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Reports of theft and fraud related to stolen mail are under investigation by the Lombard Police Department.Lombard police said over the past two months, someone has broken into the collection boxes outside of the Lombard Post Office have been broken into twice, resulting in stolen mail and then fraud involving residents' bank accounts.Lombard police have contacted the US Postal Inspectors Division to assist in the investigation.Due to delays in mail delivery, Lombard police are strongly encouraging residents to make payments and transactions online when possible.Mail theft or tampering is a federal crime and is investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Residents who experience fraud or lost mail should contact the U.S. Postal Inspectors Office online.