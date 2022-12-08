Lombard police officer shot during armed robbery, police say

A police officer was shot during an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Lombard, police sources tell the ABC7 I-Team.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Lombard police officer was shot and wounded during an armed robbery Thursday.

The armed robbery and shooting happened at The Smoke Shop at Main and Roosevelt Road shortly after 4 p.m., sources told the ABC7 I-Team.

The officer was taken to Good Samaritan hospital with non-life threatening injuries, sources said. Police confirmed the officer was shot, and said one of the suspects involved in the robbery was shot as well. Police did not give a condition for that suspect.

Two people were taken into custody, sources told the I-Team.

No further details have been released. There is a large police presence on Ann Street between Roosevelt and Main and roads are closed. Drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

