Mental health: California county becomes 1st in US to declare loneliness as public health emergency

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- A California county has become the first in America to recognize loneliness as a public health emergency.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved the declaration with a unanimous vote.

"We have 45% of the people who find themselves being lonely, who suffer from loneliness," Supervisor David Canepa said.

Canepa introduced the resolution he hopes will spur further action.

He said since the pandemic, county statistics have shown loneliness explode among the local population.

That's a trend the country's surgeon general said is also being seen nationwide.

"This is a problem that has been building for decades in our country. COVID certainly worsened it and poured fuel on the fire. But that fire was burning before," Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

In addition to the county-wide resolution, Canepa has sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom. In it, he asked the governor to create a new minister of loneliness position for California.

Canepa said while San Mateo County is taking the charge to tackle loneliness in the U.S., other places like Japan and the U.K. have already taken steps to address the epidemic in their own countries.

If approved, the minister of loneliness would work to enact policies to help improve not just loneliness, but also mental health in general among the public at large.

It's an idea supported by clinical psychologist Dr. Andrea Zorbas, who said poor mental health can often lead to poor physical health, too.

"If we're feeling depressed we often have stomach pains, or body aches, muscle aches, headaches, migraines; I mean, you name it," Dr. Zorbas said.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .