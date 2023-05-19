WATCH LIVE

Long Grove Chocolate Fest 2023 kicks off Friday

By WLS logo
Friday, May 19, 2023 12:22PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The annual Long Grove Chocolate Festival kicks off Friday.

"It's all about chocolate all weekend so whether you are a retailer or you are a restaurant, everywhere you go you are going to find chocolate in Long Grove this weekend and it's exciting because we have got a variety of chocolate whether it's hand-dipped or it's pre-packaged, it's just chocolate," Ryan Messner, president of the Business Administration in Long Grove, said.

There is also more than just chocolate at the festival, including several stages of live music, including Heart 2 Heartbreaker.

Long Grove's charm goes beyond Chocolate Fest, bridge

The Motion Dance Studio in Long Grove performed their special Chocolate Fest Dance.

The famous covered bridge is closed for the festival, but there is a parking lot just before the bridge which is a short walk from the festival.

Inspired by a famous "I Love Lucy" segment at a chocolate factory, the festival holds a contest where the competitors have one minute to eat or package as many chocolates as possible.

For more information on parking and the festivities, visit www.longgrove.org/festival/chocolatefest/

