Long Grove's charm goes beyond Chocolate Fest, bridge

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a lot more than chocolate in Long Grove.

The destination town, less than 40 miles north of Chicago has an irresistible charm that's meant to take you back in time.

"When you enter town, especially if you come over our covered bridge, it's like you're leaving one place and you're entering another place from a different time," Aaron Underwood, historian at the Long Grove Historical Society.

While it may look like 1890, this is present day Long Grove, Illinois. The town has zoning and historical ordinances to keep it looking the way it did more than 100 years ago.

"I think there's just something that's kind of magical about being in a place that you can imagine looked like this years ago," Underwood said.

This charming and picturesque town is also known for its festivals and confectionary. Ma and Pa's Candy is the oldest retail shop in town.

"When you shop here it's an experience, you're kind of taken back // because of all the types of nostalgic candy," Terri Taylor, co-owner of Ma and Pa's Candy said.

In recent history, Long Grove has gained a more dubious distinction.

"The last couple of years they want to talk about that bridge, oh you've got that bridge," Underwood said.

It's called the Robert Coffin Bridge. And if you haven't heard - it's been hit at least 45 times since reopening in 2020.

"People run into the bridge ever since I could remember, but suddenly it's a news item and it didn't use to be," Underwood said.

"Although it gets a lot of publicity, the bottom line is it's keeping the trucks off the bridge and preserving and it's working as designed," Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob said.

Jacob says Long Grove is often recognized as one of the best places in Illinois to live and raise a family.

"It's like an oasis in the middle of the urban sprawl," Jacob said. "We've become a place where residents and non-residents can come to relax and enjoy life at and enjoy at maybe a little slower pace."