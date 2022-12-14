CPD warns of person who approached 2 female victims, grabbed 1 in Loop attack

Chicago violence: 1st victim able to dodge male suspect, 2nd chased into street, CPD said

Chicago police are warning of a person who approached 2 female victims and grabbed 1 on Wabash and Lake in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning early Wednesday morning after two incidents involving female victims in the Loop earlier this year.

CPD said at 6:50 a.m. Oct. 29, a male suspect wearing a gray skull cap with a ball on top, long red scarf, possibly grey shirt or hooded sweatshirt, black suit jacket/pea coat, dark pants and black shoes tried to approach a female victim in the 100-block of North Wabash Avenue.

She dodged and blocked him, CPD said.

RELATED: Woman attacked at home while unloading groceries after she withdrew cash from ATM, son says

He then continued east on Lake Street, where, seconds later, he approached another female victim, chased her into the street and groped her, police said.

The suspect then fled west on Lake Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at (312) 744-8261.