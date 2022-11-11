Woman attacked at TX home while unloading groceries after she withdrew cash from ATM, son says

A woman was unloading groceries in her Houston home when she was attacked and robbed of her purse. Her son is asking for the suspect to be caught.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of violently stealing a woman's purse while she unloaded groceries in her driveway.

It happened on Nov. 7 at about 1:30 p.m., according to police.

"Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try to hold on to that bag," the victim's son, who declined to share his name for safety reasons, told ABC13.

A surveillance camera caught the suspect dragging the woman to the ground and across her front lawn as she was startled and tried to hold on to her purse. Inside that purse, she had about $1,000 in cash, according to her son.

He said she had just gone through an nearby ATM.

"It seems like he might have followed her from the bank directly," he said.

The crime, known commonly by police as 'jugging,' left the victim with bruises on her hands and arm. She was hospitalized overnight for her injuries but is now at home recovering.

"It's really disappointing. Really scary," her son said.

The cash, he says, was taken out to pay bills.

While this family is thankful the attack wasn't worse, they want this suspect found and charged.

"I just feel like we need to bring justice to this individual, just for all the pain and suffering, which I'm noticing is the biggest thing she's going through," he expressed.

Houston police are searching for this suspect. If you recognize the car or know anything about this jugging crime, please call the police.