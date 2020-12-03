CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.
The woman was driving a Honda sedan about 12:20 a.m., when she collided with a Buick sedan in the intersection of the 300-block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The driver of the sedan fled and is not in custody.
RELATED: $5K reward offered to find driver that fatally struck man, 86, in Little Village hit-and run
The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released her identity.
Chicago police's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Woman, 70, killed in Loop hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say
HIT AND RUN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More