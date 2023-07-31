Loretto Hospital healthcare workers set to go on strike Monday

Loretto Hospital workers will go on strike Monday on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers at Loretto Hospital on Chicago's West Side are set to go on strike Monday morning.

Front line service, care and technical workers say the state has given the West Side hospital $10 million to retain and hire new nurses. They claim the hospital has done neither.

Staff members are demanding a raise, an increase in staffing and better working conditions. Last week, workers held a rally where they talked about a strike.

Nurses at Chicago hospital picket, alleging staffing crisis

"We want them to stop treating us like cheap labor and start treating us like superheroes that you claimed we were during the pandemic," Loretto worker Wellington Thomas said. "That's what we want."

SEIU Heathcare, the union representing the workers, says some pay raises and additional personal days have been offered by the hospital, but their offers have not been substantial enough.

Healthcare workers from Chicago hospitals rally over alleged dangerous staffing crisis

A spokesperson for Loretto has said they agreed to a Juneteenth holiday request and they were hopeful other proposals would lead to a new agreement. But that has not happened.

Workers are expected to start picketing at 7 a.m.