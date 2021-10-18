Chicago Sky WNBA championship parade to be held in Millennium Park, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces

This one is for you, Chicago. 🏆



CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sky won their first championship Sunday, beating the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.Mayor Lori Lightfoot told 670 The Score Monday morning that the championship rally would be Tuesday in Millennium Park, and more details were expected later.Lightfoot said it's a win this city needed right now. She embraced the victory Monday morning in her interview with 670 The Score, saying the title came at the perfect time for Chicago."You've got to take the good right... take the wins, and there's a lot of really good stuff that's happening in our city," Lightfoot said. "Obviously, we focus a lot of time and attention on the serious stuff. But the good stuff can't be eclipsed. And this is an amazing story."Lightfoot confirmed details of a championship rally in that interview, saying the city will host a celebration Tuesday at Millennium Park. Her family has already made arrangements to be there."It'll be tomorrow and we'll get the details out later today and I really encourage everyone to come," Lightfoot said. "My daughter's already lobbied, she's taken a day off school to be able to be there. I think it'll be a great crowd."The mayor said the rally will likely happen around midday.The historic win brought a special atmosphere to the entire city, and a sold-out crowd at Wintrust Arena went through a rollercoaster of emotions down the stretch of that game. The WNBA said more than 10,000 people witnessed history as the Sky won their first-ever championship.Some of Chicago's own stars even came out, including Chance the Rapper, to cheer on the team and celebrate the huge win."That was the craziest game I've ever seen in my life down to the last second and they really just fought it out," Chance said. "They took that win back."Sky fan Kelsey Kelley shared her excitement post-game outside of Wintrust Arena."I had the chills," Kelley said. "I knew they were going to come back. Right when Allie got hot I was like 'oh, they got it.'"