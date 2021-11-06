Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Chicago's 77 neighborhoods in COVID vaccine prayer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The push is on to get people vaccinated ahead of the holidays as time is running out to be fully protected for Thanksgiving gatherings.Mayor Lori Lightfoot traveled across the city Saturday to send that message as Walgreens began vaccinating thousands of kids locally. She joined Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and faith leaders at JLM Abundant Life Center. It was part of the "Protect Chicago 77 Day of Prayer" with all denominations praying for a COVID-safe holiday season.They reminded people about deadlines approaching in order to be fully vaccinated before gatherings begin. The group prayed for safety and good health this holiday season.Lightfoot made many stops at local churches for a day of prayer across Chicago's 77 neighborhoods."This special event is intended to lift our communities in prayer and emphasize the need for a safe holiday season," Lightfoot said.With the holidays fast approaching, time has been running out to be fully vaccinated for those gatherings.To be fully protected by Thanksgiving, individuals need to get the Johnson & Johnson shot or the second dose of the other two vaccines by Nov. 11.Other dates are also approaching for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanza."Always a time of family and unity and we hope that curve will keep bending people will get the vaccine, and then we'll have healthy Thanksgiving and people can join together," said Pastor Johnny Miller at JLM Center Chicago.Kids 5 to 11 years old are now able to get the Pfizer vaccine and can at least get partially vaccinated by Thanksgiving.The city said 200 locations across Chicago will be giving doses to children by next week and the clinics are meant to be in vulnerable communities."As always, we prioritized some of the hardest hit communities, some of the other larger pediatric clinics, especially in areas that have been hardest hit but the whole city is going to be able to receive vaccine," Lightfoot said.Walgreens is also offering COVID-19 shots for kids at more than 10,000 locations nationwide starting Saturday.