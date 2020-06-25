Mayor Lightfoot to announce initiative proving free internet to CPS families in need

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Janice Jackson to announce a new broadband initiative for students.The Chicago Connected plan will provide free high-speed internet to CPS families in need.The news comes a day after a vote of four to three by the Chicago Board of Education to keep a $33 million contract with the Chicago Police Department to provide officers in CPS schools.The vote took place as several hundred people marched and rallied in the Loop as part of a demonstration organized by the Chicago Teachers Union.Mayor Lightfoot has said in the past she was in favor of leaving the decision to the councils, who will vote on if cops will stay in schools in the next few months.