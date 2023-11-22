About $12,000 in merchandise was stolen in a brazen flash mob robbery at a Nike store in Watts Sunday, according to Los Angeles police.

Flash mob steals $12K in merchandise from Los Angeles Nike store, police say

WATTS, LOS ANGELES -- About $12,000 in merchandise was stolen in a brazen flash mob robbery at a Nike store in Los Angeles Sunday, according to police.

The LAPD says 17 people ransacked the store just before 6 p.m.

The people involved were described as four females and 13 males, believed to be 15 to 20 years old. Investigators say they arrived and then fled the scene in five vehicles.

Footage posted on the Citizen app shows people grabbing armloads of shirts and fleeing with bags full of merchandise.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.