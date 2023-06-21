Chicago police: 1 injured in flash mob at Bronzeville gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A flash mob at a South Side gas station drew hundreds of young people and a large police presence Tuesday night.

Video from the scene showed some people jumping on cars at the BP gas station near 31st Street and Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police said an 18-year-old woman was struck by a gray vehicle, which fled the scene. The woman was injured in the leg and transported to a hospital in fair condition.

Police responded to U of C Hospital where a 18 year old female victim sustained an injury to the leg after being struck by a gray vehicle which fled the scene. The victim is in fair condition

15 arrested in connection with Loop chaos after 2 teens shot near Millennium Park: Chicago police

The incident raises concerns about how to best mitigate or control these sudden and sometimes unpredictable gatherings, both in the city and the suburbs.

One of these 'teen takeovers' got out of hand downtown and turned violent in April, when a couple visiting the city was beaten up and robbed near Michigan and Randolph.

The frightening situation was all captured on cell phone video. Two teens were also shot during the gathering and 15 others were arrested.

Tinley Park carnival canceled Sunday after fights break out during teen 'flash mob': VIDEO

Just last month in the south suburbs, a Tinley Park carnival was shut down early after 400 young people gathered during an organized flash mob incident.

Multiple fights broke out and one police officer was injured in the unrest.