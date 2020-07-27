California deputy, teen daughter die in traffic crash on family vacation

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Some California deputies are mourning the death of one of their own.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Dennis Gill died in a traffic collision in Oregon while on vacation with his family.

His 14-year-old daughter was also killed.

Gill is survived by his 11-year-old son, who was with Gill at the time of the crash, and his wife.

Gill started working for the LASD in 2000 and handled a variety of assignments from working custody at North County Correctional Facility to patrol in West Hollywood among others.



"No matter where he went, Dennis was very well liked by his peers and respected for the extra duties he took on," the sheriff's department wrote on Facebook. "He received many public commendations for his diligent performance."

The department went on to say "Dennis was regarded as compassionate, professional, helpful, and respectful person, who was about providing public service with nothing in return. Deputy Gill was an outstanding person with eagerness to work and go above and beyond for anyone without any hesitation."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Oregon is investigating the cause of the crash.

