Los Reyes Magos, 'Three Wise Men,' celebrated at Pilsen Food Pantry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Pilsen Food Pantry is still bringing holiday cheer to its neighbors. Today is known as Dia de los Reyes Magos Three Wise Men day in English, and the pantry is making sure children in the community have presents to celebrate.Dia de Los Reyes Magos is a Spanish tradition that's been celebrated in Mexico for many years. It celebrates the Three Wise Men who came to visit the newborn baby Jesus shortly after his birth."It's like Santa Claus. The children here ask gifts from Santa Claus and Los Reyes Magos are the ones that bring the gifts in Mexico," said Lourie Garcia a Pilsen resident.The Pilsen Food Pantry held a toy distribution to ensure children in the area get a gift for the holiday. Natalia Gonzalez, donations manager at the pantry, said it's also a way to pass down a tradition in the Mexican Culture.Over 400 toys were available for families to pick up at the Pilsen Food Pantry.