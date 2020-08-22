Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan Sister Jean celebrates 101st birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happy birthday, Sister Jean!The Loyola Ramblers' biggest fan and team chaplain turned 101 Friday.Her celebration turned virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was no less spirited and enthusiastic.Students, staff and alumni shared their birthday wishes. Since Sister Jean passionately believes no birthday is complete without cake, attendees were encouraged to bring their own cake and ice cream to the event.On Tuesday, Sister Jean participated in a video chat and said the one thing she looks forward to most is getting back on campus. But she said she'll follow the rules and wait for now. She shared a very important birthday wish-- she hopes students will adhere to social distancing.She said she is already looking forward to turning 102 next year.