Stars young and old shine in Disney-Pixar's delightful 'Luca'

June 18 marks the release of the next Pixar film from Disney, and "Luca" is the tale of a teenage boy coming of age on the Italian Riviera during a magical summer of adventure in a seaside town.It's a universal story set in a very specific time and place more than half a century ago.Luca is like any other 13-year-old boy, except he is also a sea monster."It was made by adults," said Jacob Tremblay, who provides the voice of Luca. "But they did such an amazing job in capturing that true, innocent adventures that kids go on."The young actor, so effective as Brie Larson's son in "Room," plays opposite Jack Dylan Grazer as his friend, Arturo."To say, 'I was in a Pixar movie,' and that adds to the history of Pixar, is just so awe-striking," Grazer said. "It's so great."Guilia is a young human who befriends them both, and she is given life by newcomer Emma Berman.Jim Gaffigan and Maya Rudolph play Luca's parents, who disapprove of his human adventures on dry land, although they end up following him into town.The rapport is so good, it surprised me to learn they recorded their parts separately, alone, at home during the pandemic."I wish we were doing it at the same time," Rudolph said. "I think that would have made it even more fun, but I just kind of imagined him in the room."For his part, Gaffigan was faced with challenges working from home."The impending fear of the noise from my five children, I was always afraid was going to enter into the recording," he said.It's hard to believe this movie was made under such trying circumstances, because all their hard work results in a lot of fun for audiences.It is also a chance to look back to childhood memories and ahead to better times."Luca" is in theaters and streaming on Disney+. It's from Disney/Pixar, owned by the same parent company as this ABC station.