Fashion Outlets of Chicago to host Lunar New Year 2024 events this weekend

Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont will have Lunar New Year 2024 events this weekend, including lantern crafting and Chinese calligraphy.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lunar New Year happens this Saturday. There are colorful cultural celebrations going on, as The Year of the Dragon kicks off.

There's a lot happening at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont.

Katie Walsh, a spokesperson for the mall, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

There will be lantern crafting, Chinese calligraphy, a chopstick challenge, live music and a children's choir.

In many Asian countries, Lunar New Year is a festival that is celebrated for several days. In diaspora communities, particularly in cultural enclaves, the festival is visibly and joyfully celebrated.

Visit fashionoutletsofchicago.com for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.