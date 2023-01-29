Lunar New Year parade to kick off in Chicago's Chinatown with increased security

The Chinatown, Chicago Lunar New Year Parade is set to kick off near Cermak and Wentworth with increased security after the Monterey Park shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of people will line the streets of Chinatown for the annual Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday.

Security will be increased after the mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California. The parade will have private security on top of additional city resources already in place.

People in the Chinatown community gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil as local leaders said they wanted to take this time to comfort each other and mourn the loss of more members of the Asian American community.

The mass shooting in Monterey Park also brought on a few changes, including a decision to cancel fireworks.

"If you've been to a Lunar New Year celebration before, you know fireworks are a really big part of it, but just in light of the circumstances, in the past week I think it's appropriate," said 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee.

Still, there is plenty of excitement surrounding Sunday's events.

The parade is set to step off near Cermak and Wentworth. A number of floats, dancing teams and marching bands will be a part of the action.

Lee said it is a special weekend for everyone.

"I'm looking forward to celebrating a new start for everybody. This is an exciting time in the 11th Ward. Chinatown is going to be part of the 11th Ward - the first Asian-majority ward," Lee said.

People in Chinatown have been prepping for this parade all week. It'll kick off at 1 p.m.