Owner of Phoenix Bean Tofu shares plant-based Lunar New Year recipe for longevity noodles

Jenny Yang, owner of Phoenix Bean Tofu, joined ABC7 Chicago to share some tasty plant-based recipes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Food is a great way to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Among the traditions is making and eating "longevity noodles" for luck and prosperity.

Mariano's recently celebrated the occasion with an event that highlighted a few local businesses whose products are used in traditional Lunar New Year foods.

One of those vendors is Phoenix Bean Tofu, which specializes in plant-based products.

Jenny Yang from Phoenix Bean Tofu joined ABC7 Chicago on Monday to share a recipe for longevity noodles and to explain the tradition.

"In the Chinese New Year, we have noodles for longevity and symbolic dishes for us to eat to make sure we are healthy," she said.

Yang says that traditionally, longevity noodles are supposed to be twirled around, like pasta, so the entire bite can be eaten at once.

Longevity noodles are eaten all year round in Chinese culture at events like birthday parties and banquets.

Yang shared her recipe for longevity noodles, using tofu noodles, and a family stir-fry recipe.

You can buy Phoenix Bean Tofu's products and fine other recipes at phoenixbean.com.

Longevity noodles

Ingredients:

1/2 lb Phoenix Bean Tofu noodles

1 yellow onion, sliced

1 napa cabbage, shredded

1/2 lb mushrooms, sliced

1 carrot, shredded

1 bundle of green onions, cut in to one inch sections

Salt, vegetable seasoning, white pepper, light soy sauce

May add roasted white sesame seeds for garnish

Grandma Yang's Seven Treasures vegetarian stir-fry

Ingredients:

1/2 lb Phoenix Bean Tofu fried triangle tofu

1 large carrot

Bell pepper: 1 red, 1 green, 1 yellow

1/2 lb asparagus

Two portobello mushrooms or 12 button mushrooms, sliced and quartered

Soy sauce

Garlic

Ginger

Sugar, optional

Cilantro to garnish

"Little Goat Goes to Hong Kong" sauce