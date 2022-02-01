Chinese American Museum of Chicago ready for Lunar New Year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- February 1, 2022 marks Lunar New Year, the most important annual holiday in China.
This year marks the Year of the Tiger.
The Chinese American Museum of Chicago is planning a virtual celebration for Wednesday, February 2. They plan to ring in the new year with musical performances, lion dance, paper-cutting art and more.
The event is free but you are asked to register. A link will be sent ahead of the event.
