Chinese American Museum of Chicago ready for Lunar New Year

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- February 1, 2022 marks Lunar New Year, the most important annual holiday in China.

This year marks the Year of the Tiger.

The Chinese American Museum of Chicago is planning a virtual celebration for Wednesday, February 2. They plan to ring in the new year with musical performances, lion dance, paper-cutting art and more.

The event is free but you are asked to register. A link will be sent ahead of the event.
