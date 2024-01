Network issues impacting internet, phones at Lurie Children's Hospital

Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville, Chicago is experiencing a network outage on Wednesday.

Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville, Chicago is experiencing a network outage on Wednesday.

Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville, Chicago is experiencing a network outage on Wednesday.

Lurie Children's Hospital in Streeterville, Chicago is experiencing a network outage on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital is experiencing a network outage on Wednesday.

According to the hospital, the problem is impacting internet and phone service.

While they work to repair the problem, anyone experiencing an emergency is urged to call 911.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.