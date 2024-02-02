Lurie Children's Hospital network outage continues as hospital responds to 'cybersecurity matter'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A network outage at Lurie Children's Hospital has impacted phones, email and internet service as the hospital investigates a "cyber security matter."

The cyber security matter has effected business at the hospital for two days.

Officials with Lurie said they are working quickly to try and resolve this matter and get everything back online.

In a statement, Lurie said, "Lurie Children's is actively responding to a cybersecurity matter. We are taking this very seriously, are investigating with the support of leading experts, and are working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies. As part of our response to this matter, we have taken network systems offline."

"We are currently working to establish a call center to address our patient families' and community providers' needs. We will post updates on luriechildrens.org," the statement continued. " We recognize the concern and inconvenience the systems outage may cause our patient families and community providers, and are working diligently to resolve this matter as quickly and effectively as possible."

The incident has impacted phones, emails, internet service, some elective surgeries and procedures even had to be canceled.

"Everyone thought it was going to come back quickly and no, so it made everybody go back to paper chart, writing everything down, because computers are down at this point," Iriel Thomas, parent of a patient, said.

The ongoing issue has forced some elective surgeries and procedures to be canceled. Thomas' 10-year-old son has been in the hospital since Saturday, and the outage has caused a procedure to be delayed.

"It's just first come, first served on what is important right now," he said.

Thomas was told the outage had no impact on emergency services. Lurie has continued to alert families about the outage and ask for their patience through messages on its website and social media.

"You can hear everybody talking about it, there are doctors huddled in the corner, this is what we are going to do, it seems like they are handling the situation," said parent Kelly Beeman.

Beeman and her wife were unaware of the outage when they arrived at Lurie for an appointment for their 18-month-old daughter. She said they were hoping to review ultrasound results with their doctor but couldn't. However, they were able to get a prescription the old school way.

"He had to do it on a piece of paper and he said I haven't done it in this way in a long time on paper, but we got what we needed," she said.