Cooking Up A Storm: Lurie Fishbar's crispy rice

Lure Fishbar in River North is known for its sushi, oysters and lobster rolls, but Tracy is all about the crispy rice.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- We are cooking up a storm and there is an Asian influence in Thursday's dish.

It comes as we wrap up Asian-American Pacific Islander Month.

Chefs Neptali Mendoza and Chef Preston Clark with Lure Fishbar joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about why their crispy rice is so popular and how to make it.

You can check out Lure Fishbar Tuesday-Sunday at 616 North Rush Street.